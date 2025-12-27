Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (lower body) is not expected to play versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Miller missed Saturday's morning skate and looks set to miss game action as well after a late shot block Tuesday left him ailing. Miller's absence will allow Mike Reilly to stay in the lineup for another game. The Hurricanes' next game is Monday versus the Rangers in the first half of a back-to-back.
