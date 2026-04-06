Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Extends point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
Stankoven broke the deadlock for the Hurricanes at the 5:22 mark of the first period. The 23-year-old forward is now on a four-game point streak -- a feat he hadn't accomplished since cracking the scoresheet in five straight games from Jan. 3-10. Stankoven is having the best season of his young career in 2025-26 and is up to 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season outings. He already established personal bests in goals while matching his career high in points and has five games left in the season to add to his totals.
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