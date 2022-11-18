Pacioretty (Achilles) is skating Friday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal
This is the first time that Pacioretty has been seen on the ice since his surgery on his Achilles in August. The timetable on his return at the time of surgery was six months, which would get him back in uniform by early February.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Goes on injured non-roster list•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Undergoing Achilles surgery•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Moved in salary dump•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in shootout loss•