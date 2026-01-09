Walker logged an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Walker ended an 11-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old has mostly served as a steady defensive presence for the Hurricanes this season, adding little in the way of offense. He's up to 12 points, 100 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 67 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 44 appearances in a top-four role.