Aho scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Aho was one of eight Hurricanes to earn multiple points, but he was the only one with three. The center has two goals and five helpers across four contests in November as he continues to have an impressive campaign. Overall, he's scored 10 goals and added 16 helpers while logging 54 shots on net, 15 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 19 appearances. He'll look to put on a show in his home country when the Hurricanes face the Kraken for a pair of games in Finland in the coming week.