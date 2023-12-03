DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game for Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

DeAngelo has struggled in his own end this season, as evidenced by his team-worst minus-10 rating. Instead, the Canes are giving Jalen Chatfield a long look in the lineup these days, and he has done nothing but impress with a plus-5 rating along with a goal and three helpers in the past six games. At this point, there is nothing to suggest DeAngelo will be back in the lineup anytime soon.