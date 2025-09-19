Pelech (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Per Gross, Pelech is wearing a shield to protect his jaw after taking a puck to the mouth recently. The defenseman also told reporters he is fully healthy and ready to play, so the jaw shield appears to just be a precaution. He plays a physically taxing style and has missed over 20 games in each of the last three seasons, though he should be a regular in the lineup when healthy. Pelech had 21 points (all assists) with 87 blocked shot and 73 hits in 60 regular-season games in 2024-25.