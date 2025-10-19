Pelech posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Pelech helped out on a Kyle Palmieri equalizer in the third period. This was Pelech's first point through five games. The 31-year-old blueliner will be leaned on for shutdown minutes this season, perhaps even more so with a couple of capable offensive defensemen in Matthew Schaefer and Tony DeAngelo on the roster. Pelech has racked up three blocked shots, seven shots on net and a plus-4 rating to begin the campaign.