Lee recorded an assist and put five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

With an apple on Simon Holmstrom's game-winning goal, Lee ended a three-game point drought to help send the Islanders home with their second consecutive win. Overall, the 35-year-old winger is up to seven assists, nine points, and 37 shots through 12 appearances this year. Lee has struggled to score goals this season with just one multi-goal game this year. However, his playmaking presence has been apparent as he leads the Islanders in assists. Once the shots he fires start to end up in the back of the net, Lee should have a case to be rostered in most fantasy leagues that value points. For now, he is a solid option that can consistently provide shots on goal.