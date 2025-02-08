Lee registered an assist, four shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Lee notched the primary helper on Kyle Palmieri's even-strength marker at 11:07 of the final frame to cut the lead to 4-3. Lee was held off the scoresheet in four consecutive games prior to Friday. While the 34-year-old had struggled to live up to his seven-year, $49 million contract in previous years, he's taken his game to another level and has been one of New York's most consistent players in 2024-25. The left-shot winger is on pace for around 61 points, which would be one shy of his career-high set in 2017-18. Lee is at 22 goals, 40 points and a plus-17 rating through 54 outings this season.