Lee tallied a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Lee sparked the Islanders' offense in the second period with the first of three goals they would ultimately score. The twine finder brought him up to 13 goals on the season to go along with 33 points, 145 shots on net, 56 hits and 27 blocked shots across 60 games. The 35-year-old winger has scored in each of the two games the Isles have played since the Olympic break, giving him solid streaming value in standard fantasy formats where he is not already rostered.