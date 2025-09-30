Islanders' Anders Lee: Expected back Thursday
Lee (upper body) is slated to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Flyers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Lee was expected to miss between one and two weeks when he was initially hurt, so it appears his recovery went smoother than expected. His addition to the lineup Thursday should clear the way for him to resume his top-six role for Opening Night against the Penguins on Oct. 9. In addition to the first line, Lee should see plenty of minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit.
