Lee netted an even-strength goal on six shots Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Lee converted a back door tap-in after being set up by Scott Perunovich at 7:17 of the second period. Lee has earned a point in back-to-back outings after a four-game dry spell. The only other time Lee was held without a point in at least four consecutive games came between Nov. 16-23, so he's been consistent for the most part in a top-six role along with a power-play assignment. New York's captain is up to 23 goals, 41 points and a plus-15 rating through 55 appearances in 2024-25. Lee and the Islanders will host the Stars on Feb. 23 when the NHL resumes play after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.