Lee scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Lee completed the Islanders' comeback in the second period with a power-play goal after a deflection with only 47 seconds left in the frame. Lee has five goals on the season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after a prolonged drought between mid-October and mid-November that saw him score just one goal across 16 contests. He's found the twine in two of his last four appearances.