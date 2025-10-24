Lee put up a trio of assists Thursday in a 7-2 win over Detroit.

The guy is on fire. Lee has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games after going four games without a point to start the season. His shot total has taken a big uptick in the last three -- he has 15 in that span compared to eight in four before that. Lee delivered 54 points last season, so the 35-year-old will be hopeful he can repeat that feat (or more). So far, so good.