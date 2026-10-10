Horvat (upper body) is expected to be in Saturday's lineup for Saturday's home clash with the Lightning, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Horvat appears to be healthy after he received an illegal check to the head from Frank Nazar in Thursday's clash. The 31-year-old Horvathas put together a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, posting four goals, five points, 14 shots on net and nine hits across four appearances. Barring any setbacks prior to Saturday's puck drop, the Islanders' captain will likely stay in the lineup as the team's top line center for the matchup with Tampa Bay.