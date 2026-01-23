Horvat (lower body) is slated to play in Saturday's clash with Buffalo, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Horvat looks poised to return to his first-line center role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Injuries have derailed Horvat's season, as he has featured in just four of the Isles' last 18 contests. When healthy, the veteran has produced at a fantastic rate, generating 21 goals and 12 assists in 36 contests, including 12 power-play points.