Horvat (ankle) will be available for the start of training camp, per Andrew Gross of Newsday on Monday.

Horvat sustained an ankle injury in May while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He told Rachel Luscher of the Islanders' official site in August that he felt great and ready for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. The 30-year-old Horvat accounted for 28 goals, 57 points, 243 shots on net and 100 hits across 81 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He will likely occupy a top-line role and skate with the first power-play unit this year.