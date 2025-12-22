Horvat (lower body) is hoping to be ready to face the Rangers on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This news effectively rules Horvat out for Tuesday's tilt versus the Devils but is a step in the right direction. In his seven games prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old center racked up five goals and one assist, including a trio of power-play points. With Horvat's continued absence, Jean-Gabriel Pageau figures to continue filling a second-line role.