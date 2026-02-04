Islanders' Bo Horvat: Three points in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horvat scored twice on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-5 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
The Islanders kept Horvat and Mathew Barzal together for a second game, and it paid off big. This was Horvat's first multi-point effort since Dec. 9 versus Vegas, which was prior to a pair of lower-body injuries that cost him a total of 14 contests. The center has five points over seven outings since returning from the second injury, and he's at a total of 23 goals (four game-winners), 38 points, 138 shots on net, 33 hits, 23 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 43 appearances this season.
