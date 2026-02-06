Horvat scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Devils.

The veteran center broke a 1-1 tie late in the third period when he won a faceoff in the New Jersey zone, emerged from the scrum with the puck and slipped a backhand past Jake Allen. Horvat will take some momentum with him to Milan as he joins Team Canada for the Olympics, having racked up three goals and seven points over the last six games.