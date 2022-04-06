Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Nelson had gone two games without a point after a six-game, 10 point streak was snapped last Friday. The 30-year-old was set up for a rush by Noah Dobson early in the second period, with Nelson's goal tying the game at 2-2. The Minnesota native is up to 33 tallies, 50 points, 143 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 60 outings. This is the third time in the last four seasons he's reached the 50-point mark.