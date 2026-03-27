Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Facing Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Friday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Sorokin has won his last two starts, allowing one goal on 53 shots in victories over Columbus and Dallas. He is 27-18-2 with a league-leading seven shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Panthers are generating 2.93 goals per game, 20th in the league.
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