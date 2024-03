Sorokin will be between the visiting pipes in Detroit on Thursday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin is also slated to start Sunday versus the Devils with Sergei Varlamov getting the crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday, according to coach Patrick Roy. Sorokin has lost four straight games after winning five in a row. He is 22-17-11 with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Sorokin is 1-0-1 versus the Red Wings this season, giving up seven goals on 65 shots.