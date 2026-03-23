Sorokin posted a 26-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Sorokin made 26 saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season, and the 30-year-old was at his best in a game where the Islanders needed him -- the Blue Jackets were on a 12-game point streak before this loss. Perhaps more importantly, Sorokin bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Canadiens, where he allowed six goals on 32 shots faced. Sorokin has conceded three or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts, going 4-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .912 save percentage over that stretch.