Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Posts 44-save shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin posted a 44-save shutout in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.
Sorokin delivered an impressive shutout by making a season-high 44 saves. His previous best was a 35-save performance against the Avalanche on Dec. 4 in a 6-3 win. The Islanders' offense provided him with plenty of support in his first start since recovering from a nagging lower-body injury.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Beaten three times•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Slated to start Friday•