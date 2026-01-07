Sorokin posted a 44-save shutout in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

Sorokin delivered an impressive shutout by making a season-high 44 saves. His previous best was a 35-save performance against the Avalanche on Dec. 4 in a 6-3 win. The Islanders' offense provided him with plenty of support in his first start since recovering from a nagging lower-body injury.