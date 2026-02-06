Sorokin made 23 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

A Nico Hischier tally late in the second period spoiled Sorokin's shutout bid, but the veteran netminder still heads into the Olympic break having put himself on the fringes of the Vezina conversation. Sorokin sits in the top 10 in wins (20, tied for 10th), GAA (2.44, eighth), and save percentage (.916, fourth), and he leads the NHL with six shutouts.