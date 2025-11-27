Schaefer recorded an assist and fired seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Schaefer picked up the secondary helper on Matthew Barzal's lone goal of the game for the Isles. With the apple, the 18-year-old Schaefer has nine assists, 16 points, 71 shots on goal and 27 blocks through 24 games this season. Wednesday's performance helped him end a five-game point drought and was his first assist since Nov. 13. Despite the recent lack of points, the No. 1 overall selection from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is at the heart of the Calder Trophy conversation alongside Montreal's Ivan Demidov. Schaefer has developed a well-rounded campaign with a plethora of shots, as he is tied for 24th across the league in attempts on goal. The rookie blueliner is a must-roster in fantasy with elite upside.