Schaefer pocketed two assists with two shots on net, three blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Both points came in the third period as the Islanders broke a 1-1 tie, as he helped set up tallies by Simon Holmstrom and Ondrej Palat. Schaefer has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and on the season he's piled up nine goals and 26 points in 22 contests, putting him third in the NHL in scoring among defensemen -- although well behind Evan Bouchard (38) and Quinn Hughes (34).