Schaefer dished out an assist, had four shots on net and recorded a blocked shot in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Schaefer's hot start to the season continued Monday as he tallied a secondary helper on Emil Heineman's goal late in the second period. With the assist, Schaefer has two helpers and a goal across his first three career games. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft has been a spark for New York's offense despite the team's 0-3-0 record. He once again logged over 26 minutes of ice time, which will skyrocket his fantasy value if the trend continues. The Islanders' trust in Schaefer, along with his early involvement in the offensive zone, make Schaefer worth a roster spot in almost all fantasy formats. He is one of the top waiver wire candidates on all fantasy hockey platforms.