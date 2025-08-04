Schaefer signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, will now have every opportunity to make the Islanders' Opening Night roster out of training camp. If he does, the smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman could compete with Tony DeAngelo for the quarterback spot on the top power-play unit, but Schaefer will likely receive time with one of the combinations nonetheless. Schaefer's 2024-25 campaign was cut short due to mononucleosis and a collarbone injury, but he still recorded seven goals, 15 helpers and a plus-21 rating across 17 regular-season games with OHL Erie.