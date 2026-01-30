Schaefer scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Schaefer has a goal and an assist over the last two games, which followed a three-game slump. The 18-year-old defenseman has done an excellent job of limiting his quiet stretches as a rookie, and he's been steady defensively even if he doesn't chip in on offense. For the season, Schaefer is up to 14 goals, 36 points, 131 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 54 outings.