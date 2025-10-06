Schaefer will make his NHL debut against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders selected Schaefer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He cracked the team's Opening Night roster out of training camp and should see some power-play action during his regular-season debut. The talented blueliner earned two assists and eight shots on goal in four outings during the Islanders' exhibition schedule.