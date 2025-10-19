Schaefer notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Schaefer is the youngest player in NHL history to start his career with a five-game point streak, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News. In his first five games, Schaefer has accumulated a goal, 15 shots on net, four blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating. The 18-year-old just continues to impress, and he's bordering on must-have status in fantasy.