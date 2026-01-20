Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Two more helpers Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer recorded two assists in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Schaefer has posted two assists in back-to-back games, and the 18-year-old continues to make a strong candidacy to win the Calder Trophy. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his nine outings since the beginning of January, tallying nine points, a plus-1 rating, 16 shots, four hits and nine blocked shots. The 18-year-old blueliner ranks third in points among rookies with 34, trailing only Ivan Demidov and Beckett Sennecke.
