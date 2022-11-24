Holmstrom was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Holmstrom is expected to replace Kyle Palmieri (upper body) in the lineup Wednesday. Holmstrom has five points in 15 games with Bridgeport, so it's not likely the first-round pick from 2019 will make much of a scoring impact while with the big club.
