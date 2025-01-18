Holmstrom (upper body) will be a game-time decision Saturday against San Jose, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Holmstrom has missed the Islanders' last seven contests, though it appears he has a shot to return Saturday. The 23-year-old winger has nine goals and 22 points in 37 games this season.
