Holmstrom (illness) will be a game-time decision against Philadelphia on Monday, Rachel Luscher of the Islanders' official site reports.

Holmstrom participated in Monday's morning skate, which might bode well for his availability. He has compiled 12 goals, 24 points, 56 shots on net and 34 blocked shots across 50 games this season. If Holmstrom can't play against the Flyers, Maxim Tsyplakov or Calum Ritchie will enter Monday's lineup.