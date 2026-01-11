Holmstrom scored twice, added a shorthanded assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Holmstrom earned two points in the second period and then won the game at 1:34 of overtime. This was his second three-point effort and his first multi-goal game of the campaign. The winger has been electric over the last month with 14 points and a plus-16 rating over his last 15 outings, giving him 12 goals, 11 assists, 50 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 44 contests this season. Holmstrom's still in a middle-six role, but his momentum on offense has him trending in the right direction.