Holmstrom (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Holmstrom appears ready to return from a seven-game absence against San Jose on Saturday. He has collected nine goals, 22 points, 42 shots on net and 28 blocked shots across 37 outings this season. Holmstrom will replace Matt Martin or Marc Gatcomb in Saturday's lineup.
