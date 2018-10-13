Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Back with Islanders
Gionta agreed to terms with the Islanders on a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.
Gionta was dropped from his PTO with the Islanders, but the veteran will get another chance with the Metropolitan Division club since Casey Cizikas (undisclosed) has been shifted to injured reserve. Of course, Gionta hasn't played since the 2016-17 season, when he scored once to go along with six assists over 26 games for the Isles.
