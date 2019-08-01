Stephen Gionta: Becoming scout
Gionta will join the Lightning as a professional scout, ending his professional career.
Over the course of an eight-year NHL career, Gionta logged 301 games for the Devils and Islanders, in which he tallied 16 goals, 40 helpers and 329 shots. The 35-year-old went undrafted coming out of Boston College and was able to break into the league after five seasons toiling away in the minors, putting together a solid career along the way.
