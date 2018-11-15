Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Called up
Gionta was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
The Islanders have made a slew of transactions to work around lower-body injuries to Andrew Ladd and Casey Cizikas, as well as Matt Martin (upper body) -- just to name a few. Gionta has 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) over 297 career contests between the Devils and Islanders.
