Eklund scored a goal on three shots and recorded four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

Eklund forced overtime with his eighth goal of the campaign in the dying seconds of regulation. The Swedish winger also received substantial power-play opportunities, and his combination of offensive involvement and physical production makes him an intriguing fantasy option in deeper formats, particularly if he maintains his current deployment. He has five goals, two assists, 18 shots on goal and 35 hits over his last 10 appearances.