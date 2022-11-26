Wheeler notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Wheeler set up the first and last goals of the game, feeding Cole Perfetti in the first period and Josh Morrissey in overtime. This was Wheeler's second multi-assist game in his last three outings. The 36-year-old winger is up to 14 points (four goals, 10 helpers), 33 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 19 appearances while holding down a spot on the second line.