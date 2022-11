Wheeler logged a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 victory over Carolina.

Wheeler set up Pierre-Luc Dubois on a breakaway to open the scoring late in the first period. He'd pick up his second helper on Josh Morrissey's goal in the third. Wheeler now has four goals and eight assists through 17 games after posting 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in just 65 games last season.