Perfetti notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Perfetti has four points over five games in January, which is already better than his production from December. That suggests the 24-year-old may be getting on track following a slow start to the campaign. He's now at 11 points, 52 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating over 29 appearances, though he remains firmly in a middle-six role with power-play time.