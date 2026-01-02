Perfetti notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Perfetti ended a six-game point drought with the helper. He didn't score a goal in December, logging just three assists over 14 contests in the month. The 24-year-old has occupied a middle-six role during the slump, though his ice time has generally trended down -- his 16:07 in Thursday's loss was his most since Dec. 13. Perfetti is at just eight points with 46 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-12 rating across 25 outings this season.