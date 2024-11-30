Coghlan fired two shots on net, added a hit and went minus-1 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Coghlan made his Jets debut against one of his former teams. With the Jets starting to falter, he received a chance to play on the third pairing over Colin Miller. Coghlan was limited to one NHL appearance in 2023-24 and has just three assists over 18 outings across two seasons since he left Vegas. He may get more opportunities moving forward, but his role is too limited for fantasy consideration.