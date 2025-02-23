Connor registered an assist and 10 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Connor accounted for over one-third of the Jets' 28 shots on net in the contest. Clearly, he was fired up after being scratched by Team USA for the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. While he didn't cash in during regulation or overtime, he had the lone tally in the shootout to secure the win. The winger has four goals and six helpers over his last seven outings, and he's up to 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists), 187 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 57 appearances. This is the fourth time Connor has reached the 70-point mark, and he's within striking distance of his career-high 93-point campaign from 2021-22 at his current pace.